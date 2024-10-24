David Rittich News: Allows two goals in win

Rittich stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Rittich was fine, as both goals he allowed were scored by Mikael Granlund on the power play. Rittich enjoyed a five-start run as the Kings' No. 1 netminder, but that is likely to end with Darcy Kuemper (lower body) back from injured reserve. Through five starts, Rittich is 3-2-0 with 14 goals allowed on 111 shots. He should be able to put up better results in a backup role that's likely to yield more favorable matchups -- the 32-year-old has generally taken care of business against weak opponents.