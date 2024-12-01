David Rittich News: Claims ninth win

Rittich stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Rittich made a brief relief appearance Friday versus the Ducks, stopping two shots. That didn't impact his readiness to start Saturday, and he turned in a solid effort in another light workload. He hasn't faced more than 21 shots in any of his last six starts, and this was just the second time in that span he allowed multiple goals. He's now at a 9-6-0 record with a 2.48 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 16 appearances (14 starts). Rittich's save percentage is unlikely to go up much with such low shot totals directed at him, but he can stabilize a fantasy team's GAA while offering a good chance at wins. The Kings' next game is a tough one at home versus the Stars on Wednesday.