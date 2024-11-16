David Rittich News: Cruises to win Saturday
Rittich stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Rittich came within 1:27 of a shutout, but it was still a good performance for him. The 32-year-old has won three of his last four outings, the one exception being a loss in relief of Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) on Wednesday. Rittich went 3-2-0 in his previous turn as a starter when Kuemper was hurt in October. For the season, Rittich is 6-4-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 10 contests. The Kings' system should help with shot suppression -- he's faced 30 shots in just one of his games this year. The Kings are at home versus the Sabres on Wednesday in their next contest.
