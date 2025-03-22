David Rittich News: Cruises to win Saturday

Rittich turned aside 34 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

While he was the busier of the two netminders, the final result wasn't in much doubt after the Kings struck three times in each of the first and second periods. Rittich has just one regulation loss since the beginning of February, going 3-1-2 over his last six starts despite a lackluster .891 save percentage.