Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Cruises to win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Rittich stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Rittich didn't have much trouble in this game, giving up just a second-period tally to rookie Cameron Lund. The Kings' offense did more than enough to handle a weaker opponent with ease. Rittich went 3-2-0 in March, allowing 16 goals over those five games, though four of them were against teams in the playoff race. Rittich is up to 15-13-2 with a 2.71 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. Darcy Kuemper will likely draw the tough home start versus the Jets on Tuesday.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now