Rittich is slated to start at home against Vancouver on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich has a 12-11-1 record, 2.59 GAA and .890 save percentage in 25 appearances with the Kings in 2024-25. He stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Anaheim in his last start Feb. 8. The Canucks rank 26th in goals per game with 2.74.