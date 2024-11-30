David Rittich News: Expected to start Saturday

Rittich is set to guard the home goal against Ottawa on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has an 8-6-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .886 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. He limited the competition to just one goal in four of his five starts from Nov. 16-27, though sprinkled in that five-game stretch was also a disastrous 7-2 loss to San Jose in which he stopped just 14 of 21 shots. The Senators rank 14th offensively with 3.18 goals per game.