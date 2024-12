Rittich is set to guard the road goal against New Jersey on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has won his past two starts while stopping 46 of 50 shots (.920 save percentage). He's 10-6-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 17 outings in 2024-25. New Jersey ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.32.