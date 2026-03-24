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David Rittich News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Rittich is set to start at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Rittich is 2-1-0 with a 3.60 GAA and an .883 save percentage over four appearances in March. The veteran netminder has a favorable matchup Tuesday against a Chicago team that is 13-15-6 on the road this season. Chicago has also generated 2.57 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the NHL.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
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