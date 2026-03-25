David Rittich News: Gets hook in Tuesday's start

Rittich gave up three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Ilya Sorokin to begin the second period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

Anders Lee gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game, but Rittich was let down by his defense after that as he got beaten twice on clean breaks by Nick Lardis and Ilya Mikheyev before getting lifted at the intermission. Rittich at least avoided the loss, as it was Sorokin who allowed the eventual game-winner. Rittich has struggled during his five appearances in March, going 2-1-0 with a rough 4.13 GAA and .868 save percentage.