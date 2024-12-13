Fantasy Hockey
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Gets little help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Rittich made 23 saves in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

The Kings were thoroughly outplayed all night, managing to get only 13 shots on net against Jacob Markstrom, but Rittich kept his squad in the game until Jack Hughes broke a 1-1 tie with about seven minutes left in the third period. It was only the second time since the beginning of November that Rittich had allowed more than two goals, and over his last 12 appearances he's gone 7-4-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .902 save percentage. With Darcy Kuemper healthy again however, Rittich seems ticketed to return to the No. 2 role.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
