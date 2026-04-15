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David Rittich News: Gets little help in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 8:37am

Rittich turned aside 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Goals by Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period and Mark Jankowski in the third sent Rittich to the loss in the Islanders' season finale. The 33-year-old Rittich wraps up his first, and potentially his last, season on Long Island with a 14-10-3 record, a 2.76 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Rittich will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and shouldn't have trouble finding a landing spot with a team in need of an experienced No. 2.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
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