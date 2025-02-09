David Rittich News: Good effort, poor result Saturday

Rittich stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Rittich had a poor showing in a shootout win over the Stars on Friday. He played better Saturday, but the results evened out, as he gave up two goals in this shootout to let the Ducks escape with a road win. Rittich has allowed just seven goals while going 1-1-1 across his last three contests. The 32-year-old is 12-11-1 with a 2.59 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 25 appearances this season, his most games played in any campaign since he saw action in 48 contests in 2019-20 with the Flames. Darcy Kuemper (personal) figures to be back in action when the Kings' schedule resumes Feb. 22 versus Utah.