David Rittich News: Good game not enough

Rittich stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Sabres.

Rittich was good while facing a light workload, but Jason Zucker's power-play tally early in the third period was the difference. Rittich has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his last five appearances (four starts), but he's taken two losses in that span. The 32-year-old slipped to 6-5-0 through 11 appearances while adding a 2.37 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season. Rittich will continue to see a heavy workload until Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) can return from injured reserve.