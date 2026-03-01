David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Holds on for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rittich stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Rittich picked up just his third win over seven appearances since the start of January. The 33-year-old hasn't gotten a chance at much playing time when Ilya Sorokin is healthy, and that's unlikely to change. Rittich improved to 13-8-3 with a 2.63 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 24 starts this season. He probably won't have to wait long for his next appearance -- the Islanders' road trip out west begins with a back-to-back as they visit the Ducks on Wednesday and the Kings on Thursday.

