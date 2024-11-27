David Rittich News: In goal Wednesday

Rittich will start at home versus the Jets on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich allowed seven goals on 21 shots against the Sharks on Monday, but the Kings don't appear ready to give Erik Portillo a start at the NHL level. The 32-year-old Rittich will attempt to redeem himself against the league's top team, as the 18-4-0 Jets have averaged 4.05 goals per game, tied for first place in the NHL.