David Rittich News: Leaks six goals Tuesday

Rittich stopped 24 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rittich had allowed just one goal in each of his previous two starts, but the Golden Knights put up a much better effort than the Ducks or the Canadiens. The 32-year-old netminder continues to fill in as the Kings' top goalie while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is sidelined. The Kings' seven-game road trip is now in the books, and they'll have their home opener Thursday versus the Sharks, making Rittich an attractive streaming option should he start that game.