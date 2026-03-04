David Rittich News: Mediocre in loss to Ducks
Rittich allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Rittich has given up at least four goals in four of his last six outings, going 2-4-0 in that span. The 33-year-old gave up three goals in a span of 5:44 during the first period, which was enough to sink him this time. Rittich is now 13-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 25 appearances. Ilya Sorokin will start Thursday against the Kings and will likely see most of the playing time moving forward, leaving Rittich to fill the backup role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!10 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More