David Rittich News: Mediocre in loss to Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rittich allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich has given up at least four goals in four of his last six outings, going 2-4-0 in that span. The 33-year-old gave up three goals in a span of 5:44 during the first period, which was enough to sink him this time. Rittich is now 13-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 25 appearances. Ilya Sorokin will start Thursday against the Kings and will likely see most of the playing time moving forward, leaving Rittich to fill the backup role.

