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David Rittich News: Needed in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Rittich gave up one goal on three shots after replacing Ilya Sorokin midway through the third period of Monday's 8-3 loss to the Penguins.

It was a brutal night for the Islanders overall, and Rittich didn't escape unscathed after replacing Sorokin between the pipes with just over 12 minutes left. Rittich's last three outings have all been abbreviated -- two in relief, plus a March 24 start in which he got the hook himself after just one period, and through six appearances in March he's gone 2-1-0 with a rough 4.18 GAA and .862 save percentage. Despite that recent track record, he'll likely get the nod Tuesday in Buffalo as the Isles try to hang onto a playoff spot.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
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