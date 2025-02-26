David Rittich News: Poor showing in spot start

Rittich stopped 14 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

It wasn't a good performance for Rittich, who gave up a goal in each of the first two periods and one more in overtime. He's now lost his last two outings past regulation time and has just one win in his last six games. Rittich is 12-11-2 with a 2.60 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 26 games. Until he can get more positive results, he won't pose much of a threat to Darcy Kuemper's role as the Kings' top goalie. Rittich likely won't have to wait long for his next start -- the Kings have a road back-to-back up next with games in Dallas and St. Louis on Friday and Saturday, respectively.