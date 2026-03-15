David Rittich News: Posts strong outing in win

Rittich turned aside 30 of 32 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Rittich excelled in the first two periods of Saturday's contest, keeping the Flames off the board until 42 minutes into regulation. He ultimately held on for the win and now has a 14-9-3 record, a 2.66 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 26 outings this season. The 33-year-old netminder has alternated wins and losses over his last six games and is now just two wins away from tying the 16 victories he posted with the Los Angeles Kings across 34 regular-season games a year ago. Rittich should continue to be viewed as a strong spot start in fantasy whenever the Islanders decide to give Ilya Sorokin a rest.