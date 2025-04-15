David Rittich News: Sees time in relief Monday

Rittich played in relief during Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers and stopped the five shots he faced.

Rittich entered the game midway through the final frame right after Adrian Kempe gave the Kings a 5-0 lead, and he didn't have problems keeping the shutout alive against a depleted Oilers lineup. Rittich is slated to start Tuesday against the Kraken on the second leg of a back-to-back set, head coach Jim Hiller told media following Monday's win.