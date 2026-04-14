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David Rittich News: Set to face Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rittich is expected to protect the home net against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Luca Dallasta of the Islanders' official site.

Rittich will make his first start since March 24 against Chicago, when he allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled after the first period. He has a 14-9-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 29 appearances. Carolina sits second in the league with 3.57 goals per game this season.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
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