David Rittich News: Set to start against Pittsburgh

Rittich was the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Penguins.

Rittich didn't appear in any of the Kings' last three games, but he'll tend the twine Monday as the team returns home following five consecutive road matchups. Over 21 appearances this year, Rittich has gone 11-9-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .887 save percentage.