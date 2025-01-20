Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Set to start against Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Rittich was the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Penguins.

Rittich didn't appear in any of the Kings' last three games, but he'll tend the twine Monday as the team returns home following five consecutive road matchups. Over 21 appearances this year, Rittich has gone 11-9-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .887 save percentage.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now