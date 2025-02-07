David Rittich News: Set to start Friday
Rittich is slated to start at home against Dallas on Friday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Rittich has an 11-11-0 record, 2.62 GAA and .887 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. His last start came Jan. 30 when he stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay -- the final goal was scored on an empty net. Dallas ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.17.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now