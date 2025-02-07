David Rittich News: Set to start Friday

Rittich is slated to start at home against Dallas on Friday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has an 11-11-0 record, 2.62 GAA and .887 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. His last start came Jan. 30 when he stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay -- the final goal was scored on an empty net. Dallas ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.17.