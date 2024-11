Rittich is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has three wins, a 1.43 GAA and a .935 save percentage in his last five appearances. He has a 6-5-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .897 save percentage across 11 outings this season. Seattle ranks 18th in the league with 2.85 goals per game this campaign.