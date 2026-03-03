David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Rittich will defend the road crease in Wednesday's clash with the Ducks, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

With the Islanders set to play a back-to-back across Wednesday and Thursday, Rittich will take the net in the opening game before Ilya Sorokin starts Thursday. Wednesday's start will be Rittich's second in a row after turning away 29 shots on goal in the Isles' 5-4 win over Florida on Sunday. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has a 13-8-3 record, a 2.63 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 24 outings this season. He'll face off against the Ducks, who should post a sizable challenge with the 13th-ranked offense at 3.25 goals per game this season.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
