David Rittich News: Shaky but good enough for win

Rittich stopped 27 of 32 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Rittich avoided a fourth straight loss, though he nearly squandered a three-goal lead over the last nine minutes of the game. The 32-year-old has allowed 19 goals over his last six outings while going 2-2-2 in that span, putting him at a 13-12-2 record for the season. He's added a 2.75 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 28 appearances. Darcy Kuemper will likely be back in goal Tuesday versus the Islanders and may start all three of the Kings' games over the next week since they don't have any back-to-backs.