David Rittich News: Slated starter Saturday

Rittich is set to start in the Kings' home game versus Columbus on Saturday.

Rittich will attempt to build off his strong showing Tuesday in which he stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Minnesota. He has a 4-3-0 record, 2.77 GAA and .884 save percentage in seven outings in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets are 5-5-2 and rank 12th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.