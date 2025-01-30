David Rittich News: Slated to start Thursday

Rittich is expected to serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Tampa Bay, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Rittich has seen sporadic playing time in recent weeks, but he'll tend the twine in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday. Over his last five starts, he's gone 1-4-0 with a 3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage, and he'll have a tough test Thursday since the Lightning rank second in the NHL with 3.49 goals per game.