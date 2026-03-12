David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Rittich will guard the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Ilya Sorokin will grab the start Friday against the Kings, leaving Saturday's tilt to Rittich. Rittich is 13-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 25 games this season. The Flames are last in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.44 goals per game.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
