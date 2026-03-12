David Rittich News: Starter for Saturday
Rittich will guard the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Ilya Sorokin will grab the start Friday against the Kings, leaving Saturday's tilt to Rittich. Rittich is 13-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 25 games this season. The Flames are last in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.44 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More