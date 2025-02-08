David Rittich News: Starting again Saturday

Rittich will start at home versus the Ducks on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Darcy Kuemper (personal) won't suit up, so Rittich will start back-to-back games and Pheonix Copley will serve as backup. Rittich battled to earn a 5-4 shootout win over the Stars on Friday, stopping 26 of 30 shots in that contest. He has won two of his last six outings and has allowed at least four goals in three of those games.