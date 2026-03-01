David Rittich News: Starting against Florida
Rittich will defend the home crease against the Panthers on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Rittich will make his first start since the Olympic break in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. He saw limited playing time prior to the layoff and has gone 2-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .844 save percentage over seven appearances since the start of the calendar year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break26 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Rittich See More