Rittich will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich's last start came at home against the Sharks, and he earned the win with 24 saves on 26 shots. The 32-year-old netminder has gone 3-2-0 with a 3.09 GAA and an .874 save percentage over five outings this season. The Sharks have scored 23 times over 10 contests, so this is a good matchup for Rittich.