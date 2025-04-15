Fantasy Hockey
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Starting in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Rittich will defend the road net against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com.

Rittich made a relief appearance versus Edmonton on Monday, stopping five shots in the Kings' 5-0 victory. He hadn't played since March 30 against San Jose, and the Kings wanted to get him some work before his scheduled start versus Seattle on Tuesday. Rittich has a 15-13-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 32 outings this season. Seattle sits 16th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
