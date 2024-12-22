David Rittich News: Starting in Washington
Rittich will defend the road goal versus the Capitals on Sunday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Rittich will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. The 32-year-old Rittich has a 10-7-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. Washington ranks second in the league with 3.78 goals per game in 2024-25.
