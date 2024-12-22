Fantasy Hockey
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Starting in Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Rittich will defend the road goal versus the Capitals on Sunday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. The 32-year-old Rittich has a 10-7-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. Washington ranks second in the league with 3.78 goals per game in 2024-25.

