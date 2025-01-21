David Rittich News: Struggles continue Monday
Rittich stopped 27 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Rittich has made only six appearances since the beginning of December, and the results haven't been encouraging, as he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .876 save percentage in that span. He's also posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in his last three starts, so fantasy managers would be better suited to look elsewhere when Darcy Kuemper isn't starting for the Kings.
