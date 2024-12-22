David Rittich News: Takes loss versus Capitals

Rittich allowed two goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich put forth a decent effort but didn't get enough goal support. He has lost two of his three outings in December, giving up seven goals on 74 shots in those games. Rittich is down to a 10-8-0 record with a 2.46 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 19 appearances as the Kings' defensive structure continues to limit the shots he faces. The Kings return to action with a back-to-back after the holiday break, hosting the Oilers on Saturday and the Flyers on Sunday, so Darcy Kuemper and Rittich can be expected to split those starts.