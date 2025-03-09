David Rittich News: Tending twine Sunday

Rittich will be between the road pipes Sunday in Las Vegas, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has lost his last three starts, and he has only one win over seven appearances in the new year. The 32-year-old netminder has a 12-12-2 record, .887 save percentage and 2.66 GAA through 27 appearances in 2024-25. The Golden Knights are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games.