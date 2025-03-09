Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 5:18pm

Rittich will be between the road pipes Sunday in Las Vegas, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Rittich has lost his last three starts, and he has only one win over seven appearances in the new year. The 32-year-old netminder has a 12-12-2 record, .887 save percentage and 2.66 GAA through 27 appearances in 2024-25. The Golden Knights are riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now