David Rittich News: Tending twine Sunday

Rittich will defend the home crease against the Sharks on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The Kings are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, so Rittich will be between the pipes for the second time in the team's last three games. He's made four starts this month, going 2-2-0 with a 3.78 GAA and .883 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Sharks, who are averaging just 2.60 goals per game this season, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the NHL.