Rittich enters Wednesday's clash looking to bounce back after losing each of his last three starts with a 3.08 GAA and an .864 save percentage during that time. Overall, the 33-year-old goalie has an 11-7-3 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 21 outings this season. After serving as the backup for the multi-game stretches to begin the calendar year, he and Ilya Sorokin will alternate at least four starts for the first time since early December. The nine-year NHL veteran Rittich will face a Rangers offense that he shut out at home Dec. 27, which should give him a strong fantasy outlook ahead of the favorable matchup.