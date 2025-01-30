David Rittich News: Tough loss to Bolts

Rittich made 30 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

He kept the game close -- the score was just 1-0 until the 15:39 mark of the third period. Still, Rittich has lost three consecutive games and five of his last six starts. He's 11-11-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .889 save percentage in 21 starts this season. Rittich is a risk every time he's in the paint.