David Rittich News: Will start finale

Rittich will get the start at home Thursday versus the Flames.

Previous reports indicated Darcy Kuemper was expected, but the Kings will instead go with Rittich against one of his former teams to close out the regular season. Rittich is unlikely to see much playing time in the playoffs, so this could be his last action for a while. He's gone 16-13-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 33 appearances in the backup role this season.