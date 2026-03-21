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David Rittich News: Yields one goal in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Rittich allowed a goal on four shots in relief of Ilya Sorokin in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Rittich played 8:11 during the third period, taking over after Sorokin gave up six goals. Rittich was responsible for the third goal of Cole Caufield's hat trick, but the 33-year-old netminder will avoid any damage on his record. For the season, Rittich is 14-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 27 appearances. The Islanders host the Blue Jackets on Sunday, and it's not yet clear if head coach Patrick Roy will go back to Sorokin or give Rittich a chance in that contest.

David Rittich
New York Islanders
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