David Savard Injury: Game-time decision

Savard (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Detroit, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Savard didn't participate in Tuesday's optional morning skate but could return from a one-game absence. He has collected one goal, 15 points, 47 shots on net, 173 blocked shots and 54 hits across 70 appearances this season. If Savard is back, Arber Xhekaj could be a healthy scratch versus the Red Wings.