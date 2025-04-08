Fantasy Hockey
David Savard

David Savard Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Savard (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Detroit, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Savard didn't participate in Tuesday's optional morning skate but could return from a one-game absence. He has collected one goal, 15 points, 47 shots on net, 173 blocked shots and 54 hits across 70 appearances this season. If Savard is back, Arber Xhekaj could be a healthy scratch versus the Red Wings.

David Savard
Montreal Canadiens

