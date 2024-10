Savard logged an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Savard has a helper in three straight games after opening the year with no points through six outings. The 34-year-old doesn't make his biggest contributions on the scoresheet, instead often stepping in to block shots. He has 26 blocks, nine hits, four shots on net and a minus-7 rating through nine contests in a top-four role this season.