David Savard News: Back on scoresheet

Savard had an assist and five blocks in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Savard set up Nick Suzuki's one-timer to the tie it up at 3-3 late in the second period. The blueliner was back on the scoresheet after having a three-game assist streak halted in Tuesday's ugly loss to the Kraken. The blocks are nothing new for Savard, who routinely crosses the century mark in that category. He currently has 31 blocked shots over 11 outings.