David Savard News: Ends point drought with assist

Savard logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Savard had gone 14 games without a point following his return from an upper-body injury. He snapped the drought on offense with a primary helper on Christian Dvorak's second-period tally. Savard won't put up a lot of offense, instead serving as a shutdown defenseman in a bottom-four role this season. He's at 11 points, 122 blocked shots, 39 hits, 35 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 50 appearances.