David Savard News: Gathers helper Saturday

Savard logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Savard helped out on a Cole Caufield goal in the first period. This was Savard's second game in a row with a helper, though they came nearly two weeks apart due to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 34-year-old defenseman has made limited contributions on offense this season, earning 12 points over 51 appearances. He's added 123 blocked shots, 40 hits, 36 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating while filling a bottom-four role -- his average of 17:46 of ice time per game is his lowest mark since 2013-14.