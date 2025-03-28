Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Savard headshot

David Savard News: Generates helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Savard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Savard has three helpers over his last six contests. The 34-year-old defenseman is averaging just 15:37 of ice time over 12 games in March compared to 17:22 of ice time for the whole season. His role could shrink further when Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is able to return. Savard is at 15 points, 44 shots on net, 164 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-9 rating through 65 appearances this season.

David Savard
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now