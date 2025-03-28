David Savard News: Generates helper Thursday

Savard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Savard has three helpers over his last six contests. The 34-year-old defenseman is averaging just 15:37 of ice time over 12 games in March compared to 17:22 of ice time for the whole season. His role could shrink further when Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is able to return. Savard is at 15 points, 44 shots on net, 164 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-9 rating through 65 appearances this season.